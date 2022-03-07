Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, says alliance has done well in polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Lok Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh during a meeting

Ahead of the results of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections to come out on March 10, former Punjab CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. He expressed confidence that the BJP led alliance will do well in the state Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Singh, said, "I am not a Pundit. I am not somebody who can predict. My party has done well. The BJP has done well. Let us see what happens."

Further, the former Chief Minister said that his meeting with Union Home Minister in Delhi was to discuss Punjab in general and had nothing to do about the elections. "Results are not declared yet. I had a general discussion with Home Minister. There'll be a detailed discussion after the results," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the BJP national president J P Nadda chaired a meeting with the party's national general secretaries to take stock of the party's prospects in the five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

