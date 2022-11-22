Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Election 2022: Navsari to witness close fight between BJP, AAP, Congress

Gujarat Election 2022: Navsari is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Navsari district.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, the Navsari Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for the Navsari Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Upesh Patel from AAP, Rakesh Desai from BJP.

The Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the Navsari seat in Gujarat.

In 2017, Piyush Desai of the BJP won the Navsari seat by defeating Congress' Bhavnaben Anilbhai Patel.

Previous MLAs from Navsari assembly constituency