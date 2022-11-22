Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Election 2022: Navsari to witness close fight between BJP, AAP, Congress

Gujarat Election 2022: Navsari to witness close fight between BJP, AAP, Congress

Candidates in the fray for Navsari Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Upesh Patel from AAP, Rakesh Desai from BJP.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2022 20:38 IST
Gujarat Election 2022, Navsari
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Election 2022: Navsari to witness close fight between BJP, AAP, Congress

Gujarat Election 2022: Navsari is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Navsari district.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, the Navsari Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. 

Candidates in the fray for the Navsari Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Upesh Patel from AAP, Rakesh Desai from BJP. 

The Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the Navsari seat in Gujarat. 

In 2017, Piyush Desai of the BJP won the Navsari seat by defeating Congress' Bhavnaben Anilbhai Patel. 

Previous MLAs from Navsari assembly constituency 

Year MLA Party
2017 Piyushbhai Dinkerbhai Desai BJP
2012 Piyushbhai Dinkerbhai Desai BJP
2007  Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel BJP
2002  Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel BJP
1998 Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel BJP
1995 Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel BJP
1990 Patel Mangubhai Chhaganbhai BJP
1985 Talavia Mohanbhai Ranchhodbha Congress
1980 Mohanbhai Ranchhodbhai Talavia Congress
1975 Vithal Bhai Nagarji Patel Congress
1972 Dinkerbhai B Desai Congress
1967 SY Unia Congress
1962 Suleman Essuf Unia Congress

Full Coverage on Gujarat Assembly Elections

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News