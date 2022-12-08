Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
  4. Morbi Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will it saffron sweep again? Counting of votes today
Morbi Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will it saffron sweep again? Counting of votes today

Morbi Election Results 2022 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently holds the seat is hoping to retain it, but will the people of city vote for the saffron party again.

Morbi Election Results 2022 LIVE: Morbi was in news recently for the tragic bridge collapse incident that claimed 135 lives and it is for this reason the Assembly election on this seat is now in focus. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently holds the seat is hoping to retain it, but will the people of city vote for the saffron party again. The bridge collapse incident gave the Opposition ample fodder to attack the administration and Bhupendra Patel government forcing the BJP to change its candidate. The BJP has fielded former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya in place of sitting legislature Brijesh Mirja from the Patidar-dominated Morbi assembly seat. Congress has fielded Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel, whereas, AAP has given a ticket to Pankaj Ransariya. 

