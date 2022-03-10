Manipur Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Manipur Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates -READ HERE |

Manipur Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates : The counting of votes in the 60-member Manipur Assembly is currently underway in the state. Assembly election in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. In the previous polls in 2017, Manipur witnessed a hung Assembly. The BJP is likely to capture 23 to 27 seats while Congress may win 12 to 16 seats, according to the ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll. The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark. The BJP had secured 21 seats in 2017 and wrested power for the first time after stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People's Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member. However, this time the BJP, NPP and NPF are contesting separately and have fielded candidates against each other. Congress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years (2002-2017) and emerged as the single largest party by securing 28 seats in 2017, this time formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular. The Congress has fielded 53 candidates out of the 60 seats and the political circles observed that the party considering the post poll alliance has supported the candidates of NPP and other parties in the elections. Meanwhile, the election official in Imphal said that the counting of votes would be taken up in 41 counting halls set up in various districts and sub-divisional headquarters. "The District Election Officials and Superintendent of Police in each district have been directed to make elaborate security arrangements for counting including a minimum of three tier security consisting of Central Armed Police Force and the state police. The entire process of counting in addition to the Returning Officer, would also be supervised by the 41 General Observers appointed by the Election Commission," Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal told the media. Among the key contestants, Chief Minister N Biren Singh is in the fray from the Heingang seat while Congress leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh is testing his luck from Thoubal. Others include PWD Minister Th Biswajit Singh who is in the fray from Thongju; Govindas Konthoujam Singh, former Manipur Congress chief, who recently joined the BJP, from Bishenpur; Education Minister S Rajen from Lamshang, Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi from Wangoi.