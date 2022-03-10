Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
X
Manipur Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes underway

The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022. Manipur witnessed a hung Assembly in the previous polls in 2017.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2022 8:22 IST
Manipur Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in the 60-member Manipur Assembly is currently underway in the state. Assembly election in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. In the previous polls in 2017, Manipur witnessed a hung Assembly. The BJP is likely to capture 23 to 27 seats while Congress may win 12 to 16 seats, according to the ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll. The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark. The BJP had secured 21 seats in 2017 and wrested power for the first time after stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People's Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member. However, this time the BJP, NPP and NPF are contesting separately and have fielded candidates against each other. Congress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years (2002-2017) and emerged as the single largest party by securing 28 seats in 2017, this time formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular. The Congress has fielded 53 candidates out of the 60 seats and the political circles observed that the party considering the post poll alliance has supported the candidates of NPP and other parties in the elections. Meanwhile, the election official in Imphal said that the counting of votes would be taken up in 41 counting halls set up in various districts and sub-divisional headquarters. "The District Election Officials and Superintendent of Police in each district have been directed to make elaborate security arrangements for counting including a minimum of three tier security consisting of Central Armed Police Force and the state police. The entire process of counting in addition to the Returning Officer, would also be supervised by the 41 General Observers appointed by the Election Commission," Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal told the media. Among the key contestants, Chief Minister N Biren Singh is in the fray from the Heingang seat while Congress leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh is testing his luck from Thoubal. Others include PWD Minister Th Biswajit Singh who is in the fray from Thongju; Govindas Konthoujam Singh, former Manipur Congress chief, who recently joined the BJP, from Bishenpur; Education Minister S Rajen from Lamshang, Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi from Wangoi.

 

Live updates :Manipur Election Results 2022 | March 10

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 10, 2022 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: There's no question of EVM tampering, says Chief Election Commissioner

    The counting of votes is a transparent process. There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre. There is no question of EVM tampering. EVMs are continuously used since 2004, in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth. EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner.

     

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: Every political party is same for EC, says Chief Election Commissioner

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: Counting of votes begin

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: How many voters exercised their franchise in 2 phases of polling?

    As per the Manipur Chief Electoral Officer's website (https://ceomanipur.nic.in/), over 20 lakh (20,91,398) voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. During this election, the total number of polling stations in the state was 2,959. A total of 1099 polling locations and 763 polling locations were identified as "vulnerable and critical". The voting percentage was recorded at 88.69 per cent in the first phase of elections while in the second phase, it was 90.09 per cent.

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: What Congress party promised in its election manifesto?

    The Congress manifesto promised to bring Manipur Cultural Diversity Policy, provide free critical medical treatment for children, creation of Manipur regiment and request the Centre to repeal AFSPA. During a poll rally, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised unemployment allowance to the youth of Manipur if her party comes to power in the state.

     

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: What BJP promised in its election manifesto?

    In its election manifesto for Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised preservation of the rights of the indigenous people, 2 extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooty to college-going girls among others. 

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: BJP Manipur Prez Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi wishes good luck to all candidates

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: State is all set for counting of votes beginning from 8:00 am

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: BJP Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi checked preparations ahead of votes counting

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: BJP confident of retaining power; Congress too hopeful of favourable verdict

    Riding on their poll plank of development and improved connectivity in the state in the last five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will try to retain the power in Manipur while the Congress-led alliance is seeking to wrest the state from the BJP and is hoping for a favourable verdict as the countdown begins for the counting of votes polled in the 2022 Assembly elections.Days ahead of the counting on March 10, the exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP followed by Congress, a distant second. Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly took take place in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Ahead of the counting, proper security measures have been undertaken including the imposition of Section 144 CrPC around the counting centres to ensure that peace and tranquillity is not disturbed and counting of votes is conducted smoothly, the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur informed.

     

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: Election Commission is ready for One Nation, One Election, says Sushil Chandra

    One Nation One Election is a good suggestion, but this will need a change in the Constitution and it is to be decided in parliament. The Election Commission is fully prepared and is capable of conducting simultaneous elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI. Chandra said, "According to the Constitution, all the elections should be held simultaneously. The parliament elections that are held since independence, all three of them are simultaneous elections. It is only later that sometimes the Assembly was dissolved, sometimes parliament, which disturbed the schedule. One Nation One Election is a good suggestion but this needs a change in the constitution."

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: What Mukul Wasnik said about partyt's winning chances?

    Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said that people's verdict will be in favor of the Congress in Manipur. "People's verdict will be in favor of the congress and will be forming the govt here along with the other alliance parties. Time and again exit polls have found to be wrong. We believe what came out in the exit poll is far from what we will see on March 10," he said.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: What happened in previous polls in 2017?

    In the previous polls in 2017, Manipur witnessed a hung Assembly. The BJP had secured 21 seats in 2017 and wrested power for the first time after stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People's Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.  However, this time the BJP, NPP and NPF are contesting separately and have fielded candidates against each other. Congress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years (2002-2017) and emerged as the single largest party by securing 28 seats in 2017, this time formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular. 

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: What Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh said about his party's winning chances?

    The former chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh had exuded confidence that his party would come back to power in the state as people were fed up with "hollow promises and lies" of the BJP government. "Out of the total candidates that we have put up (53), we know the potential of each one and we strongly believe in the winning capability of 40-45 of them," he had said. However, Ibobi had added, "In case we fall short of a majority, there will be a post-poll alliance with like-minded parties."

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: Who all are the 'key contestants'?

    Know about the key contestants-

    • Chief Minister N Biren Singh is in the fray from the Heingang seat
    • Congress leader an former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh is testing his luck from Thoubal
    • PWD Minister Th Biswajit Singh is in the fray from Thongju
    • Govindas Konthoujam Singh, former Manipur Congress chief, who recently joined the BJP, is in the fray from Bishenpur
    • Education Minister S Rajen  is in the fray from Lamshang
    • Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi is in the fray from Wangoi

     

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: When will term of Manipur govt will end?

    The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022. Manipur witnessed a hung Assembly in the previous polls in 2017.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: JD(U) MPs to keep 'vigil' on counting of votes

    BJP ally Janata Dal (United) said on Wednesday that its five MPs will camp in Imphal to keep "vigil" on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls. "If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit in dharna in front of respective counting centres," party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, its in-charge for the North East region, said in a statement. Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, it has fought the assembly polls in states like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh on its own after its senior partner turned down its offer of an alliance. A number of former BJP leaders, several of whom quit the party after not getting tickets for the polls, have fought on the JD(U) symbol. The party has accused the BJP of poaching its MLAs in some North East states in the past. The JD(U) has also written to the Election Commission to direct electoral officers to strictly ensure that complete videography is done in counting centres, counting of postal ballots are done before the counting of EVM votes and new round of counting be taken up only after the announcement of each round of counting.
    It has also sought that adequate security be provided to counting agents.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: BJP exudes confidence in its victory in state with over 40 seats

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur President, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, on Tuesday (March 9), exuded confidence over its victory in the State Assembly elections that went for polling in two phases in February this year. Devi said that BJP has set a target of bagging more than 40 seats out of a total of 60 constituencies in Manipur. "We have set a target of over 40 seats and are confident of forming a stable government. When the final results are declared, we expect the number to be 40 plus only. We haven't taken a decision on Chief Ministerial candidate and there is no point of a new CM here," Devi told news agency ANI.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: Serial number of each EVM shared with political parties, informs ECI

    130 Police Observers, 10 special observers deputed. EVMs are kept under 3-layer security, under 24×7 CCTV supervision. Serial number of each EVM has been shared with political parties, said the Election Commission of India on  March 9 ahead of vote counting.  

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: General Observers to supervise overall counting process with returning officers today

    More than 89.3% of electors participated to vote in 60 Assemblies. The counting will start at 8:00 am sharp with postal ballots, in 41 counting halls at 12 counting centers. This will be succeded by EVM counting from 8:30 am onwards. Minimum 3-tier security, comprising of CRPF and Manipur Police, will be deployed, as per direction. 41 General Observers appointed by ECI have arrived in Manipur and are looking at counting arrangements, tomorrow they will supervise counting process with returning officers: Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: What Manipur BJP president predicted about her party?

    Ahead of the polls, Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi had predicted that the party would win over 40 seats out of a total of 60 constituencies in the 2022 assembly elections. The party has contested in all 60 seats. Earlier, in an interview with news agency PTI, she had said that this time the party has "the full confidence of winning 40-plus seats" on the back of the developmental work done by the N Biren Singh government and feedback from people on the ground.

     

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: Full proof arrangements made at all counting centres

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: When were elections held in the state?

    Assembly election in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark. The majority mark is 31 for the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

     

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Know about detailed safety steps taken by ECI |

    • According to Election Commission (EC), 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on the ground to ensure the smooth counting process. 

    • EC said all strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with an inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces. Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7. 

    • In poll going States, District Administration has imposed sec 144 CrPC around the counting Halls to ensure that peace and tranquillity is not disturbed.

    • After each round of counting, tabulation of results in a prescribed format will be done. 

    • This will be signed by RO and Observer, and a copy will be shared with the candidates. 

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: What are the security measures in state?

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Know about how to watch the counting of votes

    As the counting of votes commences for Manipur, the numbers will be available on the Election Commission's official website -  http://www.eci.gov.in. 

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election Results 2022: Know about the timings of votes counting |

    The counting of votes in the currently conducted 60-member Manipur Assembly will commence at 8:00 am today (March 10). The initial trends will likely emerge in the first few hours and ballot votes will be counted first. However, it is expected that the counting will further speed up as EVM votes will be counted after the counting of ballot votes is done. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am.

     

     

