Lucknow East Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP's sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon Gopal retain seat

Lucknow election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes in Lucknow East is currently underway. Here the key contest is between BJP's Ashutosh Tandon Gopal, Samajwadi Party's Anurag, Congress' Manoj Tiwari, BSP's Aashish Kumar Sinha and AAP's Alok Singh. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Voting in Lucknow East seat was held in the fourth phase on February 23.

In 2017 assembly election, BJP's Ashutosh Tandon Gopal won the seat by a margin of 79230 votes, defeating Congress' Anurag Singh.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.