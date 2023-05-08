Kolar Gold Field Assembly Election 2023: This SC reserved seat can bring 'gold button' for Congress

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kolar Gold Field

Kolar Gold Field Assembly Election Results 2023: Karnataka is set to hold a crucial Assembly election on May 10, with major political parties-- Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular)-- in the fray. The state has 224 constituencies which will go for election within a few days.

Among 224 constituencies, Kolar Gold Field, which is now popular for the Tollywood superhit movie KGF, is significant for the Congress amid the fact the seat is categorised as Scheduled Caste Urban and the constituency is currently ruled by an INC candidate.

Main Candidates

Ramesh Babu-- JD(S)

Ashiwni Sampangi-- BJP

R Gagana-- AAP

Roopakala M -- Congress

2018 Assembly Elections

According to the government data, there are 1,87,241 voters, out of which 94,039 are male and 92,854 are female. This is a Scheduled Castes reserved seat as it covers a population of 42.41%. Whereas, around 1.21% population belongs to Scheduled Tribe.

As per the 2011 census data, the estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls is 74.39%.

It is worth mentioning Congress candidate Roopakala won the 2018 Assembly elections against BJP's Ashiwni with a margin of over 40,000 seats.

