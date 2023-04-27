Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 'Samvad With Modi' event
Live now

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 'Samvad With Modi' event

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Ruling BJP left no stone unturned to retain power in Karnataka ahead of crucial Lok Sabha election 2024, on the other side, Congress is hopeful that anti-incumbency and a series of corruption charges against government will go in favor of the grand old party.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: April 27, 2023 7:29 IST
Political parties intensify their poll campaigns
Image Source : INDIA TV Political parties intensify their poll campaigns

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters. While the ruling BJP fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state by addressing public meetings, holding road shows and interactive meets, the Congress had its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra touring for the second day. JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party's campaign. JD-S and AAP also have been striving to increase their vote bank in the state. The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

Live updates :Karnataka elections 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 27, 2023 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress appoints 5 regional observers

    The Congress on Wednesday appointed five observers for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, each taking care of one region of the coastal southern state. While general secretary Avinash Pande will be the observer for the Central Karnataka region, A Chella Kumar will be for the Mysore region and Manickam Tagore for the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

  • Apr 27, 2023 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP's top guns in Karnataka

    The BJP seems to have thrown its entire might into campaigning today, with its leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh touring visiting various parts of the state.

  • Apr 27, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM to address 'Samvad With Modi' event

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with state workers today (Thursday, April 27) at 9 am. He will address 'Samvad With Modi' event.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News