With Karnataka's easy win, Congress calls Rahul Gandhi 'invincible' in new video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Assembly Elections Results 2023: Congress calls Rahul Gandhi 'invincible'

Congress shared a video of Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song "Unstoppable" by Sia playing in the background as the votes for the Karnataka State Assembly were being counted. The song that plays in the video has the lyrics "I'm unstoppable."

The Congress made this statement to demonstrate its belief in its chances of winning the Karnataka Election.

Gandhi earlier said thanks to the citizens of Karnataka or emerging to decide in favor of a 'progressive future'. He also expressed gratitude to Congress leaders for their assistance in organising a dignified, solid, and people-centered campaign.

Polling finished up in Karnataka to choose the 224-member Legislative Assembly on May 10 with the southern state recording a voter turnout of 72% till 5 pm. The incumbent BJP, an aggressive Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) led by Deve Gowda, which would like to play kingmaker once more, are the three sides in the state's fight.

There are a total of 3,632 candidates in the race, including a significant number of JD(S) members, 707 from the BJP, 651 from the Congress, and 1,720 Independents.

There are 224 constituencies in Karnataka, which are divided into six regions: Bengaluru, Central, Coastal, Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka, and Southern Karnataka, also known as the Old Mysore region. Mumbai-Karnataka and Southern Karnataka are the largest regions of the state and comprise 50 and 51 Assembly seats separately.

The Congress seeks to wrest control of the state from the BJP, which is attempting to break a 38-year pattern in which Karnataka has never elected an incumbent party to power since 1985. HD Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda's son, was elected as the chief minister in the 2018 election after JD(S) and Congress formed an alliance after the election. In that election, no party won a majority.

However, the JD(S)-Congress government collapsed in July 2019 after only a year in office thanks to the BJP's removal of MLAs. In the 2018 election, the BJP had won 104 seats, making it the largest party in the House.

Several pollsters anticipated that the Congress might have an edge in Karnataka, which is the BJP's southern bastion, in a hung assembly with a couple of them in any event, projecting that the grand old party might get a majority all alone.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, nonetheless, dismissed the exit polls and stated that his party will win with a clear majority.

Also Read | Karnataka election results: Sachin Pilot decodes Congress win

Also Read | 'Twinkle, twinkle little star...' Congress roars in Bengaluru as party inches to victory in Karnataka | Watch