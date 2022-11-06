Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@AMITSHAH Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Amit Shah mounts attack on Congress; takes on its '10 guarantees'

Himachal Pradesh elections: Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally in Kangra district, he also took a dig at the Congress party's "10 guarantees" that it promised in its manifesto for the state. He said that guarantees of only those are believed "who have some record."

Further, Shah also chastised the previous "Sonia-Manmohan" government at the Center, who claimed that corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore was committed by it, and the party is now providing "guarantees" to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

"I was coming here, I saw a rally of one of the Congress candidates where 10 guarantees were written. Guarantees of only those people are believed who have some record. Who will believe in your guarantees? There was the Sonia-Manmohan government at the Centre, they did corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore. And today they are giving guarantees to the innocent people of Himachal," the home minister added, as per ANI.

The Congress party has promised several lucrative things including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government employment, around 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for young people, Rs 1,500 per month for women, and free electricity up to 300 units of usage.

Differentiating the BJP from the Congress, Shah remarked, "it is difficult to count corruption in the Congress regime, and it is difficult to find corruption in the BJP regime."

The home minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for their work on the development and expressed confidence that the BJP would win the state's upcoming election.

"The BJP has worked for the development of Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Jairam Thakur. Congress does not have any issue here. There is only one issue there is a tradition here that Congress and BJP governments come alternatively. Congress people, look at Uttarakhand, UP, Assam and Manipur, the tradition has changed. Once the BJP comes, it comes repeatedly," Shah added.

It should be mentioned here that the voting for the 68 assembly seats in the state is slated to be held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh elections: People will change 'rivaaj' here, says Nadda as he stokes optimism ahead of polls