Hamirpur Assembly Constituency Election 2022: BJP once again fields Narinder Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Hamirpur constituency will take place on November 12 as polling on all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held in single phase. The results will be declared on December 8.

This year, the key contest is going to be between BJP's Narinder Thakur and Congress' Dr. Pushpinder Verma. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017 too, Narinder Thakur had won the seat by defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of the Congress with a margin of 7231 votes. Therefore, the party is once again putting its hopes on Thakur.

In the previous elections, BJP was able to form the government with absolute majority as it won 44 seats while Congress secured 21.

In the forthcoming elections, rebels within the ruling BJP may cost it more than the main opposition Congress for the elections to the 68-member assembly.

Political observers say the rebels are more vocal in the BJP compared to the Congress, though both parties have been gripped with infighting, besides the ruling party facing anti-incumbency.

Though the main contest is going to be between BJP and Congress, Kejriwal's AAP is also trying hard to make inground in the state.

AAP, in its maiden fray to the Assembly polls, has announced 58 of its 68 candidates.

The Hamirpur constituency has the highest number of 1,283 voters in the Swahal polling station, while the Barsar constituency has the lowest number of 105 voters at Balh Dhatwalian polling station.

A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on the November 12 Assembly polls. The ballots will be counted on December 8.