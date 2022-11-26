Gujarat polls: BJP releases 'Sankalp Patra'; UCC, anti-radicalisation cell among top promises

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4INDIA BJP president JP Nadda, Gujarat CM Bhupendra release party's poll manifesto.

BJP Gujarat manifesto Sankalp Patra: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (November 26) released its manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' for Gujarat assembly elections 2022. Voting for first phase of polls is scheduled to be held on December 1.

The manifesto, which was released party president JP Nadda along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if it retains power in the state. The BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Apart from the UCC, an anti-radicalisation cell is one of the highlights of BJP's Sankalp Patra.

"We will create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organisations and anti-India forces," Nadda said.

"We will also make a law pertaining to damages to public property. The law will be regarding recovery from anti-social elements who damage public property and attack private property," he added.

The saffron party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation). It also assured that the amount of medical insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be doubled from Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

"For the progress of Gujarat, we will make Gujarat's economy equal to that of a 1 trillion economy by making the state a foreign direct investment destination," Nadda went on to add.

Polling for two-phased Gujarat assembly elections is scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5. Results will be declared on December 8.

ALSO READ: ‘Taught a lesson’ in 2002 thereafter permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah slams Congress at election rally