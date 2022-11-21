Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Won by just 258 votes in 2017, can BJP retain Godhra?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tough fight in Godhra

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Godhra is one of the 182 Gujarat Legislative Assembly constituencies. It is located in Panchmahal district. The Panchmahal constituency used to be Congress’ strong hold but in 2017, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won the seat.

Congress held the seat from 2007 to 2017. Currently, the constituency is represented by BJP leader CK Raulji.

In the last assembly election 2017, he defeated Congress candidate Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh. Raulji got 75,149 votes with 42% vote share, while Balvantsinh received with 74,891 vote with 41% vote. It was very close fight and BJP candidate won by just 258 votes.

The thin victory of BJP, shows Godhra poll battle is a tough election to win. There is 50-50 fight between Congress and BJP in the constituency. However, Panchmahal Lok Sabha seat is represented by BJP MP Ratansinh Rathod that gives BJP a little advantage.

CK Raulji factor

Raulji is very popular in Godhra. He is a second-term MLA having been elected from there in 2012 and 2017. He is a former Congress leader and he joined BJP in October 2017. Raulji won election on Congress ticket as well as BJP’s.

The constituency has total 252,511 electorates.



Candidates for assembly election 2022:

Congress- Smitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan

AAP- Rajesh Patel Raju

BJP- Chandrasinh Raulji

AIMIM- Mufti Hasan Kachaba

Meanwhile, the vote for Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, 2022 in two phases, to elect 182 members of 15th Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

