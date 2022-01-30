'Goa is just 'vacation spot' for Gandhi family': Amit Shah's dig at Congress

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Slamming the Congress and the party's former Goa chief minister Digambar kamat, Shah said during Kamat's tenure, Goa was notorious for corruption, instability and chaos.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a dig at the Congress in Goa, and said that the Gandhi family only uses Goa as a 'vacation spot'. He was addressing an indoor public meeting here, about 30 kms from state capital Panaji, to campaign for a BJP candidate ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls.

"But as for BJP, we are fulfilling (late Goa chief minister) Manohar Parrikar's 'golden Goa' dreams. People of Goa need to choose between BJP's 'golden Goa' and Congress's 'Gandhi parivar ka Goa'," Amit Shah attacked the grand old party in Goa.

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for contesting the next month's Goa elections, Shah said these parties have entered the fray just to expand their base or get national recognition.

"These parties cannot form a government here. It is only the BJP that can do so. Unless there is political stability, there can be no development," he asserted. In the last decade, the BJP government in Goa has worked for development of infrastructure and it cannot happen without the central government's help, he added.

He also targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he suffered from "Modi-phobia". The Union minister said that for the Modi government, development of smaller states is a priority and it has provided all help to the coastal state. Shah was campaigning for party candidate and former Goa CM Ravi Naik, who had recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress.

