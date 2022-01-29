UP assembly polls: Amit Shah cuts short campaigning in Deoband due to overcrowding

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amit Shah cuts short campaigning in UP's Deoband

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cut short his poll his campaign in Deoband on Saturday due a huge crowd that had gathered amid Covid-19 protocols. In another program in Muzaffarnagar's Deoband Bazar, Shah visited the Shiv temple, distributed pamphlets to the voters and met the people under the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'.

The people of Muzaffarnagar city extended him a warm welcome during his door-to-door campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and expressed their confidence that the BJP will form the government in again in the state.

People danced as drums were played, to welcome the Home Minister while women and children showered flowers from their balconies. A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the people. People danced on the road with drums and welcomed the Home Minister while women and children showered flowers from their balconies. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people.

