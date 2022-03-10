Dehradun Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will the trend change this time?

Counting of votes for Dehradun Cantt Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between BJP's Savita Kapoor and INC's Suryakant Dhasmana. Savita Kapoor the wife of deceased senior MLA Harbans Kapoor is the only other female candidate from the constituency. The other female candidate is independent.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Dehradun Cantt, which falls under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, is considered to be a stronghold of the Bhartiya Janta Party. The BJP has had a hold in the constituency since 2012 assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Dr. RK Pathak, while Jaspal Singh is Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate this time. Ravindra Aanand will be representing AAP.

In 2017, Shri Harbans Kapoor of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shri Suryakant Dhasmana from Indian National Congress with a margin of 16670 votes.

Polling on the Dehradun Cantt assembly constituency was held on February 14, 2022.