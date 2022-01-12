Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh elections: Four-time Congress MP Avtar Singh Bhadana joins RLD

The four-time Lok Sabha MP from Faridabad, Haryana will be fielded by the RLD from Jewar assembly constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, party sources told PTI.

Noida Updated on: January 12, 2022 18:51 IST
Ex MP & senior leader Shri Avtar Singh Badhana ji
Ex MP & senior leader Shri Avtar Singh Badhana ji joined RLD party today.

  • Lok Sabha MP from Faridabad will be fielded by the RLD from Jewar assembly constituency
  • Bhadana was last elected to the Lok Sabha for the fourth time in 2009
  • Assembly polls in Jewar, currently held by BJP's Dhirendra Singh, are scheduled on February 10

Avtar Singh Bhadana on Wednesday severed ties with the Congress and joined the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the 64-year-old Bhadana's entry into his party RLD and shared their pictures together. The meeting took place in New Delhi, the sources said.

The Twitter post was re-tweeted by Bhadana, who had joined the Haryana unit of the Congress over three decades ago and went to become a minister in the state cabinet in 1988.

Bhadana was last elected to the Lok Sabha for the fourth time in 2009.Assembly polls in Jewar, currently held by BJP's Dhirendra Singh, are scheduled on February 10. The results will be announced on March 10. Jewar has 3.46 lakh voters.

