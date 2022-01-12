Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh: Minister Dara Singh Chauhan quits Adityanath govt ahead of polls

Dara Singh Chauhan is the second minister to resign from Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet, after Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday. 

PTI Reported by: PTI
Lucknow Published on: January 12, 2022 16:46 IST
Image Source : TWITTER @DARASINGHBJP

Another Uttar Pradesh minister, Dara Singh Chauhan, quit the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Wednesday, giving a jolt to the BJP in the poll-bound state.

Chauhan is the second minister to resign from the state cabinet, after Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday. At least three other MLAs have already announced that they are leaving the party. Chauhan held the Forest and Environment portfolio.

Asked whether he will be join the Samajwadi Party, Chauhan said he would consult his supporters before the future course of action.

"Dalits, backwards and the deprived did not get justice in the present government. That's why I am quitting the cabinet," he told told reporters.

READ MORE: Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Swami Prasad Maurya to his party, says more will follow

