Bypolls 2022: Results of 1 Lok Sabha, 6 assembly constituencies declared | Here are Details

Bypolls results2022: The results of polling on 1 Lok Sabha and, 6 Assembly constituencies were announced on Thursday. Voting in Rampur, Khatauli, Mainpuri, Sardarshahar, Padampur, Kurhani and Bhanupratappur across 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh for bypoll elections held on December 5. Mainpuri seat was a battle of prestige for both BJP and Samajwadi party in which Akhilesh Yada’s party won the election.

Here are the results of all by-polls

Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes. Considered as the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party founder and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and got vacated after his death on October 10. In 2019 too, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya by 94,389 votes.

Azam Khan's bastion crumbles as BJP wins Rampur Sadar

The BJP won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the first time as its candidate Akash Saxena defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Asim Raja by a margin of 33,702 votes in a bypoll. The bypoll to the Muslim-dominated Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, was necessitated after the senior SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and subsequently disqualified as MLA and barred from contesting polls for six years. Reacting to the result, Asim Raja questioned the fairness of the election process, claiming police "did not allow people to cast their votes in the city and looted booths".

RLD wrests Khatauli Assembly seat from BJP

Samajwadi Party ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday won the Khatauli bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, with its candidate Madan Bhaiya defeating his BJP rival Rajkumari Saini by a margin of over 22,000 votes. Rajkumari Saini is the wife of former BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini whose disqualification from the state assembly following his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case necessitated the bypoll. According to the Election Commission, Madan Bhaiya polled 97,071 votes while Rajkumari Saini got 74,996 votes.

Bihar: BJP wins Kurhani

In a major embarrassment for the recently formed “Mahagathbandhan” government, the JD(U) on Thursday ended up conceding the Kurhani assembly seat to the BJP with which the party’s supremo Nitish Kumar snapped ties four months ago. JD(U) candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha polled 73,008 votes, while BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta got 76,653 to wrest the seat from the ruling "Mahagathbandhan" which prides itself as a symbol of what smaller, but united parties could achieve in the face of the saffron party's near hegemony.

Odisha: BJD wins Padampur

The BJD steamrolled to victory in Odisha’s Padampur by-poll, after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unleashed his charisma on the tribal-dominated constituency by personally going down to campaign for his party’s rookie candidate Barsha Singh Bariha, who won the electoral battle against BJP’s Pradip Purohit by 42,679 votes. Though Patnaik had refrained from physical campaigning in by-polls since 2019, he made an exception this time after opposition BJP managed to wrest the recent by-election to the Dhamnagar constituency. After the end of the 23rd round of counting, Bariha polled a total of 1,20,807 votes, while Purohit secured 78,128 votes, the Election Commission said.

Rajasthan: Congress wins Sardarshahr

Congress canddiate Anil Sharma defeated BJP's Ashok Kumar Pincha by a margin of 26,850 votes in Rajasthan's Sardarshahar assembly bypoll on Thursday, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot terming it "people's seal on his government's good governance and public welfare schemes". Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Lalchand Moond came third. A total of 10 candidates were in the fray. Sharma got 91,357 votes, Pincha 64,505 and Moond 46,753 votes. This is the 10th time the Congress won the seat since Independence. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of senior Congress leader and MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma.

Chhattisgarh: Congress retains tribal-reserved Bhanupratappur seat

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh won the Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll, retaining the seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With this, the opposition BJP has suffered a fifth successive defeat at the hands of the ruling Congress in the assembly bypolls held after the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections. Congress candidate Savitri Mandavi won the bypoll by a margin of 21,171 votes against her nearest rival Brahmanand Netam of the BJP, a poll official here said. Mandavi polled 65,479 votes, while the BJP's Netam secured 44,308 votes, he said. Former IPS officer Akbar Ram Korram, who contested as an independent, gave a spirited fight and polled 23,417 votes.

