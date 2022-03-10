Bareilly Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Dr Arun Kumar wins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bareilly Election Result 2022

Bareilly election result 2022 Live updates: Bareilly is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. COMPLETE UTTAR PRADESH ELECTION COVERAGE

BJP's Dr Arun Kumar defeated Samajwadi Party's Rajesh Kumar Agarwal.

In 2017, Dr. Arun Kumar of BJP won the seat by defeating Prem Prakash Agarwal from Congress with a margin of 28667 votes. Bareilly Assembly constituency falls under Bareilly Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Santosh Kumar Gangwar won from Bareilly Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 1,67,282 votes by defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar from Samajwadi Party. Congress has fielded Krishna Kant Sharma against BJP's Dr. Arun Kumar. AIMIM has also fielded Shaheem Khan.