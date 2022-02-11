'Did we ask you for proof if you're Rajiv Gandhi's son?': Assam CM fires shots at Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The CM said his party never asked for proof if Rahul was son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is here to do appeasement politics, not here for the country, he added.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his doubts about India’s surgical strikes and vaccines against the coronavirus disease. Sarma said his party never asked for proof if Rahul was the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Himanta Sarma had switched from Congress to BJP in 2015, and is rallying in Uttarakhand.

Referring to the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, the Assam Chief Minister said, "The country is struggling with the Karnataka incident. How would a teacher know if a student is understanding (the lessons) or not, if they are wearing a hijab? The Muslim community needs education, not hijab. Political Islam is Congress sponsored."

"Rahul Gandhi is here to do appeasement politics, not here for the country. PM Modi lives for the country. The way Congress is trying to divide the country is worrisome. it is representing 'tukde tukde' gang. They have only one goal, to repeat the situation as it was before 1947," added Sharma.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to the college for wearing Hijab earlier this month.

The Uttarakhand election will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

(with ANI inputs)

