Congress high command, Punjab CM conspired to kill PM Modi: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday spoke on the issue of PM Modi's security breach in Punjab and cited a sting operation alleging that Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh's voice was recorded in which he is telling a senior SSP on January 2 about the conspiracy. When the incident took place on January 5, CID gave details over it to higher officials.

In the sting operation, he (Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh) is also saying that the entire protest was organised by Khalistani supporters, they were not farmers, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Congress high command and his Punjab counterpart had conspired to assassinate the prime minister through the ‘security breach’ on January 5 while Narendra Modi was visiting the northern state.

He demanded that Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief minister of Punjab, should be arrested for his role in the alleged conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “All evidence makes it clear that Congress high command and Punjab CM conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Sarma also claimed that statements by Congress leaders following the incident indicated that they knew of the "conspiracy".

PM Modi, who landed in Bathinda in Punjab on January 5 and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congress government in Punjab saying, "PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab was a pre-planned sponsored conspiracy. The Punjab government didn't follow the protocol. Drone or any attack might have happened there but they ignored all this. Congress should apologize to the country."

