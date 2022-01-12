Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Delhi reports 27561 cases, 40 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity rate shoots up to 26.22 percent.
  • S Somnath, who led the development of GSLV Mk-III, appointed ISRO chief
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
  • A sharp surge in COVID cases in India; active cases 9,35,310 as on January 12
  • Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from Yogi Adityanath cabinet
  • Congress leader Imran Masood joins Samajwadi Party ahead UP Assembly election
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Congress high command, Punjab CM conspired to kill PM Modi: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress high command, Punjab CM conspired to kill PM Modi: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Congress high command and his Punjab counterpart had conspired to assassinate the prime minister through the ‘security breach’ on January 5 while Narendra Modi was visiting the northern state.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 23:14 IST
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with
Image Source : PTI

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with media during the Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday spoke on the issue of PM Modi's security breach in Punjab and cited a sting operation alleging that Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh's voice was recorded in which he is telling a senior SSP on January 2 about the conspiracy. When the incident took place on January 5, CID gave details over it to higher officials.

In the sting operation, he (Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh) is also saying that the entire protest was organised by Khalistani supporters, they were not farmers, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Congress high command and his Punjab counterpart had conspired to assassinate the prime minister through the ‘security breach’ on January 5 while Narendra Modi was visiting the northern state.

He demanded that Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief minister of Punjab, should be arrested for his role in the alleged conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “All evidence makes it clear that Congress high command and Punjab CM conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Sarma also claimed that statements by Congress leaders following the incident indicated that they knew of the "conspiracy".

PM Modi, who landed in Bathinda in Punjab on January 5 and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congress government in Punjab saying, "PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab was a pre-planned sponsored conspiracy. The Punjab government didn't follow the protocol. Drone or any attack might have happened there but they ignored all this. Congress should apologize to the country."

ALSO READPunjab Election 2022: Sidhu calls Kejriwal 'political tourist', says AAP's campaign and agenda a joke

ALSO READ | PM Modi's security breach in Punjab: Lawyers receive international calls asking not to help Centre

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News