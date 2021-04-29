West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE: Voting for 8th and final phase underway, 283 candidates in fray

Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE: Voting begins to decide fate of 283 candidates in last phase

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, voting began on Thursday morning for the eighth and last phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. As many as 283 candidates, including 35 women, are in the fray in the last phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 35 constituencies in four districts.

The 35 constituencies are spread across four districts. Among these, six are in Malda, eleven in Birbhum, eleven in Murshidabad and seven in Kolkata.

Over 84.77 lakh electorates, including 41.21 lakh women and 158 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,860 polling stations in phase VIII.

Ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and BJP are contesting on all 35 seats. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Sanyukta Morcha.

West Bengal Assembly election 2021 LIVE Updates:

7:45 am: Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata

7:30 am: Voting underway, Visuals from a polling booth in Murshidabad

7:00 am: Voting for the eighth and final phase begins

6:30 am: Voters form queues outside polling booth number 23/24 in Malda

6:15 am: West Bengal: Election officials conduct a mock poll at polling booth number 23/24 in Malda

