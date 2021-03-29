West Bengal polls: 56 bombs recovered in Narendrapur, says EC

Image Source : PTI West Begal polls: 56 bombs recovered in Narendrapur, says EC

West Bengal Police recovered 56 bombs in Narendrapur by police on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, informed the Election Commission (EC).

Based on secret information, a police team of Narendrapur Police Station conducted a raid and search at one bamboo fenced tile shed room beside Bheri at Kantipota, Kheadaha. Police registered a case against one Tarun and unknown others who are involved in the racket of manufacturing, transportation and illegal use of bombs, the EC said.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad has disposed of all 56 bombs. The investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab the involved miscreants.

Meanwhile, ACP Omar Ali Mollah said at least five bombs, that were recovered last evening, were disposed of in the Kulti area of Asansol earlier on Sunday. Since West Bengal is undergoing assembly polls, the EC is in strict vigil of the law and order situation in the state.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

"Apart from a few sporadic incidents, the polling was peaceful," Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab told mediapersons on Saturday after the conclusion of phase-I polls.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

