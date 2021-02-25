West Bengal: JP Nadda to launch poll manifesto crowdsourcing campaign, address public rally today

Image Source : PTI West Bengal: JP Nadda to launch poll manifesto crowdsourcing campaign, address public rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release the election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal on Thursday. Party's national president Nadda, who arrived here last night, will launch the "Lokkho Sonar Bangla Manifesto Crowdsourcing" programme and later address a public rally. According to BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni, Nadda will also address a conference of the intelligentsia.

The BJP chief will also pay tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the composer of Vande Mataram, at his residence and museum. Nadda's programme schedule includes lunch at the house of a jute mill labourer and prayers at the Anandpuri Kalibari temple, followed by a "Parivartan Yatra" rally.

In the evening, he will visit the ancestral home of renowned Bengali writer Bibhuti Bhushan Bandopadhyay to pay his tributes, followed by a visit to the West Bengal State Armed Police headquarters to pay homage to the martyr Mangal Pandey pillar.

