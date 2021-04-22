Bengal Polls 2021 LIVE: Voting gets underway for 43 seats in sixth phase amid tight security

West Bengal Polls 2021 Live: Voting underway for 43 seats in sixth phase; 306 candidates in fray

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats in the sixth phase of the assembly election in West Bengal amid a surge in COVID-19 cases with the state reporting record infections. Long queues were seen outside most of the polling boths even before the voting began. In this phase, elections are being held in 17 seats in the North 24 Parganas district and nine seats in Nadia -- most of which has a significant presence of the Matuas, who are crucial to the electoral success of any party in the state. Besides, elections are also being held in the nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman. Over 1.03 crore voters will decide the political fate of 306 candidates in this phase. Of them, 53.21 lakh are men and 50.65 lakh women, while 256 are third gender.

Prominent names in the sixth phase of the assembly polls include BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates:

9:20 am: 1,071 companies of central forces deployed

A staggering 1,071 companies of central forces have been deployed in this phase to ensure free and fair voting. Each company of central force has around 100 personnel and officers.

9 am Bengal polls sixth phase: BJP candidate from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani cast his vote at booth number 134.

8:45 am: Voting is underway at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur. The voting could not begin on time here at 7 am, due to technical issues.

8:40 am: PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise as 6th phase of Bengal polls begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged eligible voters in West Bengal to exercise their franchise as the sixth phase of assembly polls got underway in the state. "The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

8:20 am: Matuas hold the key in 6th phase

Both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia.

8 am: Long queues outside polling booths

Long queues were seen outside most of the polling booths even before the voting began. In this phase, elections are being held in 17 seats in the North 24 Parganas district and nine seats in Nadia -- most of which has a significant presence of the Matuas, who are crucial to the electoral success of any party in the state.

07:26 am: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote

07:09 am: Voting yet to begin at booth number 134 at Raiganj Coronation High School in Uttar Dinajpur due to some technical issues.

07:00 am: Voting for sixth phase on 43 seats begins

06:55 am: Voting for 6th phase to begin shortly

06:45 am: West Bengal: People form queues outside polling station number 205 in Jagatdal constituency.

06: 40 am: West Bengal: Election officials conduct a mock poll at a pink polling booth in Raiganj

06:25 am: West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth in Jagatdal constituency,

06:15 am: Apart from these 43 constituencies, elections will be held in nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman.

06:00 am: The Election Commission will deploy 779 companies of central forces for the sixth phase of the election with special emphasis in the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area as it had witnessed sporadic violence during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.