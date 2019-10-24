Vile Parle Constituency Result Live: Parag Alavani of BJP Vs Jayanti Jivabhai Siroya of INC

Vile Parle Constituency Result: Parag Alavani of BJP leads

Vile Parle Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Kalina, Chandivali, Kurla, Vandre West and Vandre East in the Mumbai Suburban district, Vile Parle is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Vidha Sabha Election 2014:

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Vile Parle Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In 2014, Parag Alavani of BJP had won the Vile Parle Assembly seat by defeating Shashikant of Shiv Sena by 74270 votes. In 2014, Vile Parle Assembly had 52 per cent voter turnout.

In 2009, Krishna Hegde of INC had won the Assembly seat by defeating Vinayak of Shiv Sena by 44338 votes.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

