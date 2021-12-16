Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress using Gen Bipin Rawat's posters in Uttarakhand for 'political benefits': Pralhad Joshi

Highlights Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that Cong is using Gen Rawat's posters in U'khand for votes.

His statement came after Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in the state today.

Assembly elections are due in Uttarakhand in 2022.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday took a dig at the Congress party and alleged that posters of Late General Bipin Rawat are being used in Uttarakhand by the party to garner votes ahead of assembly polls in the state in 2022.

"Congress party does not have any issue, hence they are only doing drama. They are now using Gen Bipin Rawat's poster in rallies for political benefits in Uttarakhand. Congress should be ashamed for this", he said.

Joshi also strongly responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement made earlier today, that Indira Gandhi was ignored on the occasion of the 1971 India-Pakistan War anniversary. He said, "Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi don't know anything about India's history. Rahul Gandhi is an immature part-time politician. Prime Minister talked about the martyred soldiers in the 1971 war. is it necessary to talk about politicians at all events?"

Late CDS General Bipin Rawat lost his life recently in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, along with his wife and 12 other army personnel. Lone survivor Varun Singh succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.