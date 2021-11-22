Nadda on two-day visit to poll-bound UP; will address meetings in Kanpur, Gorakhpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nadda on two-day visit to poll-bound UP

Highlights JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state from today

Nadda will offer prayers at Gorakshnath Temple, after which he will address booth presidents

Nadda will interact with families from the Vantangiya community from 4:30 pm onwards

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state from Monday to address booth presidents' meetings in Gorakhpur and Kanpur. Nadda has been assigned the areas of Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

Entire Uttar Pradesh has been divided into areas and three top leaders have been assigned two areas each for the polls. Home Minister Amit Shah has been given Braj and West to oversee poll preparations while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been assigned Kashi and Awadh.

At 12:15 pm on Monday, Nadda will offer prayers at Gorakshnath Temple, after which he will address a conference of booth presidents at Champa Devi Park, Gorakhpur from 3:00 pm onwards.

After this, Nadda will interact with families from the Vantangiya community from 4:30 pm onwards.

Nadda will reach Lucknow at 6:30 pm.

After reaching Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur at 11:15 pm on November 23, he will offer prayers at Baba Namdev Gurudwara. He will also inaugurate a regional office of the party in Kanpur from Juhi Saket Nagar.

Seven district offices will also be inaugurated by the party president. From 2:00 pm onwards, he will address the conference of booth presidents from Railway Ground, Nirala Nagar, Kanpur.

The BJP has already appointed the election in-charge and election co-in-charge. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, and four other members have been assigned the responsibilities.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, and party General Secretary Saroj Pandey, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur have been made co-incharge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the work. Uttar Pradesh is the first state where the Prime Minister had visited for three days.

Earlier this month, PM Modi visited Sultanpur where he inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway. Later, he visited Mahoba and Jhansi for the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | BJP's best yet to come: Nadda sets targets to further strengthen party's organisation