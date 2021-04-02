UP Panchayat Elections: BJP releases list of candidates for 11 districts including Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI UP Panchayat Polls will be a litmus test for parties ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state.

BJP Panchayat Election Candidate List: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming UP Panchayat Elections. The party has released list of candidates for 11 districts, including Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur. Nomination for first phase of UP Panchayat polls is starting from Saturday, April 3.

The saffron party released list of Zila Panchayat wards for Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Rampur districts. While 49 candidates have been finalised in Ghaziabad, for Saharanpur candidates for 33 seats have been named. For Rampur 34 candidates have been declared.

Candidates for various seats in Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Gorakhpur, RaeBareli,Shravasti have also been named.

ALSO READ: UP Panchayat Election 2021: Four-phase polling to start on April 15, results on May 2

The three-tier Panchayat elections in the state will be held in four phases and all the major political parties in the state are gearing up to fight it with full strength.

Sources said that the BJP will be playing the OBC card in the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh for which it has already made preparations. Besides, with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and now the Apna Dal, announcing to contest the Panchayat elections on their own, the BJP could face a depletion in OBC votes.

The party is aiming to win as many seats as it can in the Panchayat elections this year to prepare for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Party cadres have been asked to highlight the development work and achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government.



The Aam Aadmi Party, which has been aggressively working on the ground since August last year, will also be testing its potential in the Panchayat elections for the first time.

The much-awaited panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29. Counting of votes will be done on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)