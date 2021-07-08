Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Eyes set on UP polls, Owaisi meets Rajbhar in Bahraich; trains gun on Adityanath, Akhilesh

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar met AIMIM National President Asaduddin Owaisi and discussed seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. The two leaders met at a five-star hotel, before the AIMIM chief proceeded on his onward journey to Bahraich.

However, Owaisi has already announced that he would contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi is on UP tour amid the upcoming assembly polls. He will also inaugurate the party office of AIMIM in Bahraich. This will be the first office of AIMIM in UP.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) is a part of an alliance formed by Rajbhar's SBSP for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Talking to reporters, the two leaders said their Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajbhar said that Bhagidar Sankalp Morcha will fight on all 403 seats. Rajbhar took a dig at the BJP without taking names, saying, "If they go with Mehbooba, it is 'ras-leela', and if I go with Owaisi, it is character 'dheela'. The BJP has been fooling the OBCs and they stand exposed. What have they done for OBCs? We are certainly not going with the BJP."

Owaisi, meanwhile, took on the Congress saying if the literacy level is low among Muslims, it is the Congress that is responsible.

Attacking CM Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi said there will no 'My combination' in UP, but A to Z combination.

"Politics for development, to save human lives, due to which women became widow, children are orphaned. Yogi Adityanath's government failed. Will people forget who lost their loved ones. UP faced a vaccine shortage. Mohan Bhagwat says that DNA is one, Congress says something, while SP says something else." Owaisi said.

Earlier, making a pitch for AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajbhar had said if Owaisi becomes a voter of Uttar Pradesh, then he too can become the chief minister of the state.

