'Criminals who don't know the difference between cow and buffalo...': Owaisi on Bhagwat's lynching remark

A day after Mohan Bhagwat said those found guilty of 'mob lynching' must be puninshed as per the law of the land, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief over his remark. In a series of caustic tweets, Owaisi on Monday said those who don't even know the 'difference between a cow and buffalo know enough to kill people on the basis of their names'.

"RSS's Bhagwat said those who are part of lynching incidents are "anti-Hindu"...these criminals don't know the difference between cow and buffalo but kill people with names like Junaid, Akhlaq, Rakbar, Alumuddin. These people are being backed by a Hindutva government," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief referred to a number of brutal killings by cow vigilantes, lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in 2015, Pehlu Khan in 2017, Alimuddin in 2018. "Alimuddin's killers are garlanded at the hands of a Union Minister... the tricolor is laid over the body of Akhlaq's killer... a mahapanchayat is convened in support of the killers of Asif...," Owaisi tweeted.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged Muslims not to get "trapped in the cycle of fear" that Islam is in danger in India. The only solution to Hindu-Muslim conflict is dialogue, not discord, Bhagwat said. "Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they're not different, but one. DNA of all Indians are same, irrespective of religion," he said speaking at an event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

