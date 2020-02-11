Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Timarpur Constituency Result Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Timarpur Constituency

Timarpur Constituency Result: In 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Dilip Pandey contested against BJP's Surinder Pal Singh and Congress' Amar Lata Sangwan. There are about 1,25,597 eligible voters in this constituency.

Polling in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was held on February 8 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Timarpur Constituency Results in 2015 and 2013

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party's Pankaj Pushkar secured a total of 64,477 votes and defeated BJP's Rajni Abbi who got 43,830 votes.

In 2013, Harish Khanna of the AAP, who secured 39650 votes defeated Rajni Abbi of the BJP by a margin of close to four thousand votes.