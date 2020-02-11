Seemapuri Constituency Result Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Seemapuri Constituency Result

Seemapuri Constituency Result 2020: In Delhi assembly elections 2020, AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam contested against Congress' Veer Singh Dhingan and Lok Jan Shakti Party's Sant Lal. The BJP did not field its candidate in this constituency.

There are about 1,72,741 eligible voters in this constituency. Polling in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was held on February 8 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There were approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Seemapuri Constituency Results in 2015 and 2013

In 2015, Rajendra Pal Gautam of the Aam Aadmi Party secured 79,777 votes and defeated BJP's Karamvir who got 30,956 votes.

In 2013, AAP's Dharmender Singh received 43,199 votes and defeated Veer Singh Dhingan of the Congress who secured 31,223 votes.