Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Satara Constituency Result LIVE: Udayanraje Bhosale trails

The results of Satara bypoll in Maharashtra will be declared today. The Satara seat grabbed eyeballs after the resignation of Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji. He had quit the NCP and resigned from the member of Lok Sabha. Within 3 months of general election, he joined the BJP. Udayanraje Bhosale had won the Satara Lok Sabha seat twice - 2014 and 2019.

Updated on: October 24, 2019 11:04 IST
In 2014, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinh of NCP won in Satara, defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 47813 votes. 

 

