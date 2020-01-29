Image Source : PTI Rajasthan panchayat polls: 13% voter turnout till 10 am in third phase

Voter turnout stood at 13 per cent till 10 am under the third phase of panchayat elections being held across 49 panchayat samitis in Rajasthan on Wednesday, an official said. “Polling began at 8 am and the voter turnout till 10 am was 13 per cent,” a spokesperson of the state election commission said.

There are 10,865 candidates in fray for sarpanch and 28,223 candidates competing for the post of panch in the third phase which is being held in 17,516 wards of 1,700 gram panchayats in 49 panchayat samitis.

A total of 60,23,485 voters are registered across the 49 panchayat samitis of 24 districts where polling is being held on Wednesday.