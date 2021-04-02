Image Source : TWITTER Assam: Priyanka Vadra claims EVMs found in BJP candidate's car, shares video

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the Election Commission needs to start acting decisively on reports of private vehicles transporting electronic voting machines, and a serious re-evaluation of the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) needs to be carried out by all national parties.

Her remarks came over a video that surfaced on social media allegedly showing EVMs in what was claimed to be the car of a BJP candidate in Assam.

Tagging the tweet which carried the video, Priyanka Gandhi said every time there is an election, videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVMs show up.

"Unsurprisingly they have the following things in common: 1. The vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates. 2. The videos are taken as one-off incidents and dismissed as aberrations 3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers," the Congress general secretary said.

The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them, she said.

"The EC needs to start acting decisively on these complaints and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVMs needs to be carried out by all national parties," she said in a series of tweets.

Last night a polled EVM machine was being taken in Patharkandi Vidhan Sabha, Assam when a crowd intercepted it as car didn't belong to EC. As per sources, EC car had broken down and officials took a lift in a passing car that was later identified as belonging to a BJP candidate.

As per ANI sources, an FIR has been lodged on unknown persons who attacked the car carrying the polled EVM. Further investigations are on about the sequence of events, the EVM was not tampered with during the crowd attack and is in the custody of the administration.



