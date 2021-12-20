UP elections 2022: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow, to participate in women empowerment programme

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ganga Expressway, in Shahjahanpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday and participate in a one of its kind programme to be attended by over 2 lakh women. The programme will be held at around 1 pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

As per the PMO, the programme is being held as per PM Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives and resources.

The Prime Minister will transfer an amount of Rs 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members, it added.

This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG, the PMO said.

To encourage business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), PM Modi will also transfer a sum of Rs 4000 as first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 of them.

When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions.

During the programme, Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme'.

The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer would be Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the SHGs and will be constructed at the cost of approx Rs 1 crore for one unit. It will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state.

