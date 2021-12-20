After Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura will hopefully get grand temple, says Hema Malini

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Hema Malini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini has expressed hope that after Ayodhya and Kashi, her Parliamentary constituency Mathura will also get a grand temple and cited the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

While addressing media in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Hema Malini said, “After the restoration of Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashi, naturally Mathura is also very important.”

The BJP MP, who was in Indore to participate in a programme, said that she is going to Kashi on Monday on an invitation.

In a statement, she said, “Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple. A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the river Ganga can be seen directly from the temple.”

“This change (renovation and redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath) was very difficult. This shows his (PM Modi's) farsightedness. This will also happen in Mathura,” Hema Malini added.

