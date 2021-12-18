PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A 3.5-km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur, it said. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday, said the PMO in an official statement. The statement said that the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country. Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the PMO added.

It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. Upon completion, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state, the PMO said.

A 3.5-km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur, it said. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism, etc, the statement said. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

(with PTI inputs)

