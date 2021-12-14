Permanent jobs for sanitation workers, tractor drivers, announces Punjab CM Channi among other promises

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with other Congress leaders during a rally, ahead of Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections 2022.

Highlights Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces permanent jobs for sanitation workers, others

Channi also announced compensation for farmers who suffered 75 per cent crop damage

Punjab Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place in early 2022

Punjab Chief Minister ahead of the next year's assembly elections in the state on Tuesday announced a host of reliefs for the common man including waiver of water bills, jobs, compensation for damaged crop damage among others.

Addressing a presser, Charanjit Singh Channi said announced that tractor drivers, garbage collectors who are hired on a contract basis will be made permanent.

Speaking about jobs, Channi said Punjab's will be considered first for opportunities.

Among other announcements, Channi said the state government has waived off water bills that were due in the village. Mover, now water bill price has been fixed at Rs 50 in both cities and villages.

He also said that a compensation will be given to those farmers who have suffered 75 percent crop damaged.

Last week, Channi started a loan waiver scheme under which an amount up to Rs 50,000 borrowed from the ab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Land Development Finance Corporation will be waived.

The loan waiver certificates will be distributed across the state to all the beneficiaries during the special functions by the ministers and MLAs, Channi said.

During the first stage today, the loan waiver certificates of Rs 41.48 crore of the scheduled castes and Rs 20.98 crore of the Backward Classes are being handed over", Channi said in his address to a gathering.

An official release quoting Channi said the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Land Development Finance Corporation provides loans to the needy persons in order to raise their economic standard.

The corporation provides loans at easy interest rates to the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes category, backward classes, economically weaker sections and others for setting up self-employment ventures.

