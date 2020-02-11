Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Delhi Election Result 2020
North East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live

North East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: Delhi Assembly Election 2020 were held on February 8 while counting of votes is taking place today.

New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 7:09 IST
North East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result: There are 10 assembly segments in North East Delhi including Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur and Gokalpur. Delhi Assembly Election 2020 were held on February 8 while counting of votes is taking place today.

Track North East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result 2020 here

Burari constituency result

Timarpur constituency result
Seemapuri constituency result​
Rohtas Nagar constituency result
Seelampur constituency result
Ghonda constituency result
Babarpur constituency result
Gokalpur​ constituency result​

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result

 
Parties and coalitions Popular vote Seats
Votes % ±pp Contested Won +/− %
  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 48,78,397 54.3 Increase24.8 70 67 Increase39 95.7
  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 28,90,485 32.2 Decrease0.8 69 3 Decrease28 4.2
  Indian National Congress (INC) 8,66,814 9.7 Decrease14.9 70 0 Decrease8 0.0
  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 117,093 1.3 Decrease4.1 70 0 Steady 0.0
  Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 54,464 0.6 Steady 2 0 Steady 0.0
  Independents (IND) 47,623 0.5 Decrease2.4 222 0 Decrease1 0.0
  Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 44,880 0.5 Decrease0.5 1 0 Decrease1 0.0
Other parties and candidates 42,589 0.5 Decrease2.1 376 0 Steady 0.0
None of the Above (NOTA) 35,924 0.4 Steady

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

AAP contested on all 70 seats while BJP and Congress contested on 67 and 66 seats respectively.

Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, however, even after exit polls analysis, BJP is still confident that they will win elections.

