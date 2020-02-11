North East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live

North East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result: There are 10 assembly segments in North East Delhi including Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur and Gokalpur. Delhi Assembly Election 2020 were held on February 8 while counting of votes is taking place today.
Burari constituency result
Timarpur constituency result
Seemapuri constituency result
Rohtas Nagar constituency result
Seelampur constituency result
Ghonda constituency result
Babarpur constituency result
Gokalpur constituency result
Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result
|Parties and coalitions
|Popular vote
|Seats
|Votes
|%
|±pp
|Contested
|Won
|+/−
|%
|Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
|48,78,397
|54.3
|24.8
|70
|67
|39
|95.7
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|28,90,485
|32.2
|0.8
|69
|3
|28
|4.2
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|8,66,814
|9.7
|14.9
|70
|0
|8
|0.0
|Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
|117,093
|1.3
|4.1
|70
|0
|0.0
|Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)
|54,464
|0.6
|2
|0
|0.0
|Independents (IND)
|47,623
|0.5
|2.4
|222
|0
|1
|0.0
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|44,880
|0.5
|0.5
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|Other parties and candidates
|42,589
|0.5
|2.1
|376
|0
|0.0
|None of the Above (NOTA)
|35,924
|0.4
A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.
AAP contested on all 70 seats while BJP and Congress contested on 67 and 66 seats respectively.
Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, however, even after exit polls analysis, BJP is still confident that they will win elections.