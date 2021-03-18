After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi and shake BJP: Mamata Banerjee dares saffron party

Image Source : PTI TMC leader Aroop Biswas pulls the wheelchair of WB CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee during Nandigram Diwasrally at Hazra crossing from Gandhi Statue, in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll rally on Thursday accused the BJP for copying TMC's slogan Poribortan (change) and dared the saffron party that after winning Bengal, it will focus on Delhi.

Addressing a rally in Kharagpur, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Poribortan (change) is Mamata Banerjee's slogan; why are you copying Mamata Banerjee?... After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi and shake BJP."

Mamata in her Paschim Medinipur rally, claimed that BJP leaders "arrive in choppers and planes from outside with bagful of cash to lure voters and loot votes" just ahead of elections.

"Thousands of crores of rupees were doled out by the TMC government for the cyclone-affected. There could have been one or two exceptions...

But we rushed to be on the side of people. Where were BJP leaders then? At the time of human miseries, they are always absent," she said.

Asserting that the TMC will never allow the NPR exercise in West Bengal, Banerjee alleged, "The BJP will omit names of voters if they are not found at home during the visit of enumerators. They will just evict you (people). But we would not allow them to update the register here."

"Not a single member of any family, no citizen of the country can be evicted from Bengal," she stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked didi for pursuing "appeasement and vote bank politics" which were responsible for infiltration.

Addressing an election rally in the tribal Jangalmahal region of the state, he alleged the ruling TMC never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis its own, and these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and 'Tolabaji' (extortion) by the state's ruling party.

He also accused the Banerjee government of patronising underground Maoist rebels.

"The single-most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by didi's government," he said.

He said on May 2, the day the votes for assembly elections will be counted, Banerjee's "khela" (game) will be "shesh" (over) and development will start.

(With inputs from PTI)