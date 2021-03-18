'TMC synonymous with politics of violence': BJP to move EC over bombs being hurled near Arjun Singh's home

Image Source : ANI BJP to approach EC over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's residence

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that more than a dozen of bombs were hurled near party MP Arjun Singh's office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' in West Bengal's Bhatpara area. The party has directly blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the menace and decided to approach the Election Commission. The bombing left three persons injured late last night, news agency ANI reported.

Singh said that Trinamool Congress workers were behind the incident. He claimed that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places in the Jagatdal area of Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas. Arjun Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore seat.

Senior BJP leader and West Bengal in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that situation in the poll-bound state is very bad. He said that TMC is synonymous with 'politics of violence'.

"TMC is synonymous with violence politics. Despite the Model Code of Conduct, goons are hurling bombs and firing in front of police. This is a very bad situation. The Election Commission should take this as a warning. We are doubtful if polling will be held peacefully," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy said that the party will approach the Election Commission on Thursday to lodge a complaint.

When asked if he would be contesting Assembly polls, Roy replied: "This has not been finalised yet. The candidates' list will be released by Friday."

Another BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said, "This is not good. The culture of West Bengal is against this."

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled.

Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable. The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC.

The BJP is projecting itself as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

