Maharashtra Gram Panchayat election dates announced - check schedule

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Friday announced schedule for Gram Panchayat elections. Polling for 14,234 Gram Panchayats will be held on January 15, 2021. Nomination papers can be filed from December 23 to 30, 2020. Results will be declared on January 18, 2021.

The Gram Panchayat elections assumes significance as both the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVP) alliance would want to win as many seats as possible to strengthen their presence at the grassroot level.

For the BJP, which will want win big, it will be daunting task to challenge the Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP combine as the parties have decided to contest the Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra together.

In the just concluded Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, the MVP won 4 4 out of 6 Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.