'Kejriwal is feeding Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters’: EC sends notice to Yogi over remarks

A file photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by stating at an election rally that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was “feeding biryani to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.”

Hitting out at the AAP dispensation at an election rally in northwest Delhi's Rohini, Adityanath had said on February 1 that the Arvind Kejriwal government "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Addressing another poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi on the same day, the BJP leader lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, saying "their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."

"These protests happening at various places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India," he claimed.

