Karol Bagh Constituency Result LIVE

Karol Bagh assembly constituency lies in the New Delhi district. The locality is dominated by Dalit voters, specifically the Regars, a sub-caste within the Dalits. Some of the city's busiest and most famous markets are situated in this region, and therefore, among the major issues plaguing the area are traffic congestion, illegal hawkers, etc. This constituency has 1,64,742 prospective voters, out of which 90,449 are male, 74,285 are female, and 8 are transgenders.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vishesh Ravi won Karol Bagh constituency with a margin of 29.2 per cent securing 67429 votes against runner-up Yogender Chandoliya of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prior to that, Karol Bagh used to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion, having successfully elected Surendra Pal Ratawal of the saffron party, during the 1993, 2003, and 2008 Delhi state assembly elections.

In 1998, Moti Lal Bokolia of the Indian National Congress had won the seat once. The Delhi Elections 2020 prepared for a face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

This year, the BJP had pitched its faith once again on Yogender Chandoliya, who lost the 2015 polls to Ravi. The Congress nominee for the seat was Gaurav Dhanak.

Elections in Delhi were held on February 8, 2020 and the votes were counted on February 11.

