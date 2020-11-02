MP bypolls: Supreme Court stays EC order revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status

Image Source : PTI MP bypolls: SC stays EC order revoking star campaigner status of ex-CM Kamal Nath

The Election Commission order revoking the "star campaigner" status of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was stayed by the Supreme Court on Monday. The EC order came after the former chief minister violated the model code of conduct during the campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

The counsel appearing for the poll panel told a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that Nath's petition has become infructuous as the campaigning has ended and the voting is tomorrow.

“We are staying it,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court was hearing Nath’s plea challenging the October 30 EC order revoking his star campaigner status.

While a political party pays for the expenditure of a star campaigner, the candidate pays for the expenditure of other campaigners.

Besides seeking quashing of the EC order, the senior Congress leader also sought framing of appropriate guidelines for speeches during campaigning by star campaigners or campaigners, "keeping in mind the right to freedom of speech and expression and concept of democratic elections".

(With inputs from PTI)

