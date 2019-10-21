Jhabua bypoll: 56% voting till 4 pm in Madhya Pradesh's all-important seat

Representational Image

Nearly 56 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm in the by-election to Jhabua assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria has been fielded from the seat as a Congress candidate while Bhanu Bhuria is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Three independents - Kalyan Singh Damor, Neelesh Damor and Rameshwar Singhar - are also in the fray.

A VVPAT unit was changed at one booth due to a technical problem, however, polling went on peacefully.

In the morning, Kantilal Bhuria and his family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Jhabua city, while the BJP nominee voted at Dotad village in the district.

BJP leader G S Damor defeated Kantilal Bhuria's son Vikrant Bhuria of the Congress in the Assembly polls last year. Later, Damor contested the Lok Sabha election from Ratlam seat where he defeated Kantilal Bhuria. Damor subsequently resigned as MLA from Jhabua, which necessitated the by-election.

