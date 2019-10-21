Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: How to check your name in list, locate polling booth to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Election is taking place in a single phase on Monday. The Maharashtra election result will be announced three days later on October 24.

Voting began at 7 am in most constituencies, and is expected to finish at 6 pm.

In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting in 150 seats while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies. On the other hand the Congress is contesting the polld in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A total number of 3,237 candidates are contesting the Maharashtra elections this year on 288 constituencies (seats).

The voter list is a record maintained by the Election Commission of all citizens who have the right to exercise their franchise and are eligible to vote.

How to check your name in electoral roll (voters' list)

Log on to ceo.maharashtra.gov.in/SearchList/

Click on ' Find Name in Voter List' option, which will then open a new page where you may look for your name using 2 options. 1. Name Wise and 2. ID Card Wise

option, which will then open a new page where you may look for your name using To check your name in the list “name wise” , click on the check box against it. Then, two options will appear – District and Assembly.

, click on the check box against it. Then, two options will appear – Click on one of the two and fill in the following details:

District/Assembly name

First Name

Last name

Middle name

Mathematical question (This will be different for everyone)

And click on “Search”

To check your name in the list “ID card wise”, click against it.

Three options will appear.

Select district

ID Card number

Maths questions (This will be different for everyone)

And click on “Search”

How to check your name through mobile phone

Call the Voter Helpline 1950, prefixed by your area’s STD code

Select your preferred language and follow the instructions by the automated operator.

How to locate your polling booth