Jehanabad Assembly Election Result 2020: JDU's Krishna Verma vs RJD's Suday Yadav vs LJP's Indu Kashyap

Image Source : INDIA TV Jehanabad Assembly Election Result 2020

Jehanabad Assembly Election Result 2020: Counting of votes for assembly election on Jehanabad seat in underway. The key contest in this constituency is between JDU's education minister Krishna Nandan Verma, RJD candidate Suday Yadav and LJP's Indu Kashyap. Indu Kashyap was a BJP leader, however, after she was denied ticket to contest in the recently concluded election, she switched sides to LJP when Chirag Paswan decided to contest the election alone.

Jehanabad Election Result: Latest Updates

8:10: RJD takes initial lead from Jehanabad seat

8:01: Counting of votes begin

In 2005 assembly election, Krishna Nandan Verma contested on JDU's ticket from Makhdumpur constituency. Later he joined RJD but did not get ticket in 2010 which pushed him once again to join JDU as part of grand alliance in 2015 and won the election.

Speaking about 2020 contest, Verma said he will be seeking votes on the plank of development and work done by the Nitis Kumar government during his 3 term tenure.

Jehanabad had a total of over 2.86 lakh eligible voters including 1,50,106 men and 1,35,984 women.

The first phase of voting for the 243-trong assembly took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3.The votes will be counted on November 10.

